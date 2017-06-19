Community

Readings of a recently discovered local Civil War soldier’s letters

By Mary Poulin
Posted June 19, 2017, at 9:32 a.m.

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Hampden Historical Society, 83 Maine Rd S, Hampden, Maine

For more information: 2078623638

Readings of a Recently Discovered Local Civil War Soldier’s Letters to Home

to be shared at Hampden Historical Society Meeting

The Hampden Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, June 26 at its Kinsley House Museum at 7:00 p.m. The Museum, home to Hampden Historical Society, is located at 83 Main Road South (Route 1A), Hampden.

The Society schedules a presentation at its meetings each month. At the June 26 meeting readings of a recently discovered local Civil War soldier’s letters to home dated between October 1862 and March 1863 will be shared. Also shared will be recollections of the soldiers of the 26th Maine Volunteer Regiment during the same period of time as published in 1899. The story will begin at the June 26 meeting, and will conclude with additional letters and recollections at the July 24 meeting. The Society’s meetings are open to the public and all are invited to attend. Join us and take a step back in time, 155 years, to a turbulent era in our nation’s history.

The Society meets at 7:00 p.m. on the fourth Monday evening of the month from April through October. The Society houses an extensive archive that includes town records, maps, and photographs as well as genealogical information. The Museum and Archives are open each Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. April through October or by appointment.

For membership or other information contact the Hampden Historical Society at 862-2027 or by email at hampdenhistorical@gmail.com.

