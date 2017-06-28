Reading With Cole, Reading Therapy Dog

By Samantha Cote,
Posted June 28, 2017, at 1:36 p.m.

Friday, July 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, ME

For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library

Sign up for a 15 minute spot to read with our reading therapy dog, Cole! Reading to a therapy dog can increase children’s confidence in reading, as dogs are nonjudgmental listeners.

Call or stop by the library to register for your spot.

