Reading With Cole, Reading Therapy Dog

Friday, July 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, ME
For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library
Sign up for a 15 minute spot to read with our reading therapy dog, Cole! Reading to a therapy dog can increase children’s confidence in reading, as dogs are nonjudgmental listeners.
Call or stop by the library to register for your spot.
