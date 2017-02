Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, ME For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library

Sign up for a 15 minute spot to read with our reading therapy dog, Cole! Reading to a therapy dog can increase children’s confidence in reading, as dogs are nonjudgmental listeners.

Call or stop by the library to register for your spot.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →