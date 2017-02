Tuesday, March 7, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/camden-philosophical-society/

Discussion of contemporary ethics continues with a focus on British philosopher Alasdair Macintyre’s ‘After Virtue: A Study in Moral Theory.’ All are welcome.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →