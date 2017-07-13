Re-scheduled to Thursday, July 20: Pete Witham and the Cozmik Zombies in Pittsfield

Our interesting and fun Music in the Park Series sponsored by local businesses continues each week during the summer at Hathorn Park off Somerset Avenue from 7 pm – 9 pm.

This week’s exciting concert features Pete Witham and the Cozmik Zombies. Pete and the Cozmik Zombies will bring a mix of rockabilly/twisted Americana and original roots music. – RESCHEDULED DUE TO RAIN

The schedule is:

July 19 – Riff Johnson;

July 20 – Pete Witham & The Cozmik Zombies (Yes – 2 concerts in one week!)

July 26 – Cold Engines;

August 3 – Kids Tour De Force;

August 8 – Sugarbush;

August 17 – The Resistance;

August 23 – Con Brio Brass; and

August 29 – Denny Breau.

The concerts are free to all. Hathorn Park is a two acre beautifully renovated park with a gazebo and other amenities. The park is located at the intersection of Somerset Avenue, Route #152 Hartland Avenue and Central Street. Plenty of parking. Some park benches and picnic tables available. If you have a lawn chair or blanket, bring it to the event so you can be seated where you would like. Concessions organized by Pittsfield Youth Athletics will be available for purchase.

