RC Monster Expo & Drone Racing

RC Expo
RC Expo
By Susan Pate
Posted July 03, 2017, at 7:02 a.m.

Sunday, July 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: RC Monster Expo & Drone Racing, Perry's Fly Field & Racetrack, 65 Harrison Avenue, Orrington, Maine

For more information: 207-356-1600; OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com

High flying, fast and furious vehicles take to the air and the tracks during the RC Monster Expo and Drone Racing on Sunday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is part of Orrington’s Old Home Week celebration.

Join fellow remote control enthusiasts at the Perry Airfield and Racetrack on 65 Harrison Avenue. Guests are invited to watch demonstrations of quad-copters and drones, ask questions and get all the latest information about this fascinating, new technology. Various RC airplanes will also be soaring overhead. The racetrack will be offer fast-paced demonstrations of remote control trucks and rock crawlers. If you have ever wondered how to operate and care for a remote control vehicle, this is the place to be. The experts of King’s Mountain RC will be on hand to teach, inform and engage. Kids and adults will be able to try their skills on the track with ground RCs.

The event is free, so bring the whole family and discover the exciting world of remote control fun. For more information, visit King’s Mountain RC in Brewer or call Bryan Hinson at 207-356-1600.

