Ray Cornils | Orgelfest17 Kotzschmar Organ Summer Series

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St, Portland, Maine
For more information: foko.org/events/ray-cornils-orgelfest17/
Portland’s very own Municipal Organist, Ray Cornils, wraps up the Orgelfest17 summer series with the help of Kotzschmar Festival Brass!
Pre-concert Kotzschmar Konversation at 6:30pm in Merrill Auditorium’s Rehearsal Room. Concert at 7:30pm. Ticket info at http://www.porttix.com
