Raucous One-Man Show Explores a Life in Folk Song

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine
For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org
Eastport Arts Center is excited to present “There Ain’t No More! Death of a Folksinger,” a one-man operetta, on Tuesday, June 27 at 7 pm. Performed by Willi Carlisle and directed by Joseph Fletcher, the show combines Ozark lore, American folk music legends, and early vaudevillian threads. Fletcher and Carlisle’s raucous tale finds a near-death singer attempting to redeem himself through his final performance, a juicy blend of five different instruments, a crankie, puppetry and occasional off-color humor. With a blend of tall-tale exaggeration, 50’s and 60’s era folk history and the protagonist’s painful personal experiences, the piece balances comedy and introspection. “All of these things that he thought were true, and how life was and how he’s supposed to live his life, get washed away,” explains Fletcher, but by the time of the play, we’re seeing everything in retrospect. “He has to reconcile what he’s leaving behind. He doesn’t want to go, [and] he doesn’t have enough time to actually really deal with it, so what he’s left with at the very very end—[to find that out] you have to see the play.”
Tickets for the show are $10, and can be purchased via the events calendar at the EAC site or at the box office 30 minutes prior to the show. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and at www.eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →