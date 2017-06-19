Outdoors

Rare Ecosystems of the Downeast Lakes Region

MNAP
By Colin Brown, Downeast Lakes Land Trust
Posted June 19, 2017, at 1:44 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Grand Lake Stream School Building, 15 Water Streeet, Grand Lake Stream, ME

For more information: 2077962100; downeastlakes.org

On Tuesday, August 29th, Downeast Lakes Land Trust is pleased to welcome Andrew Cutko, an ecologist and licensed forester from the Maine Natural Areas Program. Mr. Cutko will be presenting “Rare Ecosystems of the Downeast Lakes Region,” which will highlight some of the unique natural areas of the Downeast Lakes Community Forest and Washington County. He has also co-authored “Natural Landscapes of Maine: A Guide to Natural Communities and Ecosystems” with Susan Gawler. The presentation will begin at 6 pm in the Grand Lake Stream School Building. For more information, please contact DLLT at (207) 796 – 2100 or email cbrown@downeastlakes.org.

