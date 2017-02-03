Outdoors

Range Pond State Park/Sebago Rotary Club Kids Ice Fishing Derby

By adam mckay
Posted Feb. 03, 2017, at 12:20 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Range Pond State Park, 26 State Park Rd., Poland, Maine

For more information: 207-998-4104; maine.gov/dacf/parks/discover_history_explore_nature/activities/winter_family_fun_days.shtml

We are holding our annual kids’ ice fishing derby again this year on March 4th. There will be a free trap for the first 500 kids, holes will be pre drilled if you do not have an auger, free bait will be available for kids, prizes for just registering, all first-come first-serve. Must be present for prizes. In addition there will be a food vendor with hot food for sale, sliding hill if weather permits, and skiing and snowshoeing trails.

