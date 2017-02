Thursday, March 9, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: The Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress Street, Portland, Maine

A Retrospective exhibition of select ceramic works by the Camden based artist. Opening reception Thursday March 9 from 5 -7 pm at The Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress Street, Portland Maine. Exhibition runs March 9 – April 30. Gallery Hours: Mon- Fri 10am- 2pm , Sunday 1-5pm.

