Random Ideas to rock Belfast’s Crosby Center Opening

How did triplets from China become one of the hottest young bands in Maine? Find out for yourself on Sunday, July 9, from 2 – 5:00 pm when they rock the former Crosby High School in Belfast during the opening of that beautiful, 94-year-old building as it officially becomes the new Crosby Center.

Random Ideas does consist of a set of triplets from China, Maine. The Johnson sisters grew up playing and singing harmony, with Lexi on lead vocals and bass, Kinsey on guitar, and Meagan on drums. Even as teens, these punk rocking triplets were ready to show the world what they had.

Initially, they won first place in 2015 MAMM Battle of the Bands against other high school bands from throughout the state. Then at 16, they battled and won against more experienced adults to come in first place in the Bentley’s Battle of the Bands, and then they took third place in Maine’s Got Talent.

All of which led to being featured in Down East magazine. The next offer came from a local television station where Random Ideas played two originals from their CD, “We Met in the Womb.” Viewer response was both immediate and positive.

Now, 19 years old, the sisters have taken their band wherever they could find a place to play; in the street, on stage, and have even performed on a moving flatbed truck in parades. They have done benefits, festivals, won competitions and now will play the newly reopened Crosby Center in Belfast.

“It is an honor to be a part of this huge event,” said lead guitarist Kinsey, “Our music celebrates diversity and both Belfast and the new Crosby Center welcome that.”

You can find out more about the band at www.randomideas.biz.

The former Crosby High School in Belfast is inviting the public to come celebrate its rebirth as it officially becomes the Crosby Center on Sunday, July 9, from 2 – 5:00 pm. Guest are invited to get up close and personal with the long-closed facility starting with tours of the building, a stage show of local talent, music, dance, theater, singing, a recording booth, delicious food. Children are invited free and the fun includes a bounce house, popcorn, and other activities.

This will be both a “soft” opening for the local community as well as a fundraiser with a $10 suggested donation. However, all former Crosby Alumni are welcome to attend at no charge, with any donation gratefully accepted. Crosby alumni are also welcome to come forward with stories and memorabilia from their time at Crosby.

For more information on the July 9 opening and the Crosby Center email thecrosbycenter@gmail.com or call 207-370-6622 and find us on facebook.com/thecrosbycenter or follow them on Instagram @crosbycenter.

