Rally to urge Rep. Poloquin to support Healthcare for All 5/4 at noon

By Ilze Petersons,
Posted May 03, 2017, at 1:26 p.m.

Bangor citizens rally to call on Representative Poliquin to “Have a heart — Support healthcare for all”

Thursday, May 4, 12 noon, in front ofPoliquin’s office at 6 State Street, Bangor

As the House of Representatives considers voting to repeal the Affordable Health Care Act, citizens will gather in front of Representative Poliquin’s office in Bangor to urge him to vote *against* the repeal, which would mean the loss of healthcare for thousands of Mainers and millions of Americans. Organizers say Representative Poliquin had the courage to vote against repeal in 2015 and was only one of three Republican to do so; we call on him to once again vote to make sure all Mainers have the healthcare they need, regardless of their ability to pay.

We will have signs with hearts saying “Representative Poliquin, have a heart – Healthcare for All”.

The rally is being held as Mainers travel to Augusta to urge support for a new universal health care bill, “The Healthy Maine Act” (LD1274), which is scheduled to receive public testimony by the Joint Committee on Insurance and Financial Services at 1:00 p.m. According to organizers the bill would bring truly affordable, comprehensive health care for everyone in Maine.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. LePage, Quimby heir take monument fight to Capitol HillLePage, Quimby heir take monument fight to Capitol Hill
  2. New York Times features the ‘prettiest village in Maine’New York Times features the ‘prettiest village in Maine’
  3. LePage, St. Clair set for showdown before U.S. House committee on monumentLePage, St. Clair set for showdown before U.S. House committee on monument
  4. Maine House votes to let small groceries open on Easter, Thanksgiving, ChristmasMaine House votes to let small groceries open on Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas
  5. Maine woman in Mass. heroin bust held on $25K bail

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs