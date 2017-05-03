Rally to urge Rep. Poloquin to support Healthcare for All 5/4 at noon

Bangor citizens rally to call on Representative Poliquin to “Have a heart — Support healthcare for all”

Thursday, May 4, 12 noon, in front ofPoliquin’s office at 6 State Street, Bangor

As the House of Representatives considers voting to repeal the Affordable Health Care Act, citizens will gather in front of Representative Poliquin’s office in Bangor to urge him to vote *against* the repeal, which would mean the loss of healthcare for thousands of Mainers and millions of Americans. Organizers say Representative Poliquin had the courage to vote against repeal in 2015 and was only one of three Republican to do so; we call on him to once again vote to make sure all Mainers have the healthcare they need, regardless of their ability to pay.

We will have signs with hearts saying “Representative Poliquin, have a heart – Healthcare for All”.

The rally is being held as Mainers travel to Augusta to urge support for a new universal health care bill, “The Healthy Maine Act” (LD1274), which is scheduled to receive public testimony by the Joint Committee on Insurance and Financial Services at 1:00 p.m. According to organizers the bill would bring truly affordable, comprehensive health care for everyone in Maine.

