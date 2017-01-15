Rally For Norlands

By Sheri Leahan
Posted Jan. 15, 2017, at 11:08 a.m.

Saturday, June 17, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 18, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Washburn Norlands Living History Center, 290 Norlands Road, Livermore, Maine

For more information: 2078974366; norlands.org/events

June 17 – 18, 2017

6th Rally for Norlands: Civil War Reenactment Weekend

Don’t miss one of the largest Civil War Reenactments in Maine featuring a wide variety of living history demonstrations, exhibits, and engaging activities remembering the activities of the Civil War. The event is organized by the 3rd Maine Company A and 15th Alabama Company G to benefit Maine’s oldest living history farm and museum.

Union and Confederate military and civilian re-enactors from across New England will be camped on the grounds. The event features a full-scale battle scenario complete with artillery fire, the “town of Unity” civilian camp, farm-life living history in Norlands Washburn mansion, one-room schoolhouse, and farmer’s cottage, blacksmiths, horse-drawn wagon rides, a Victorian fashion show, and more. Plenty of hands-on history activities are planned for all ages.

Check back to www.norlands.org/event for more details.

Daily Admission:$12/$6 ages 12 and under/free for ages 5 and under

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. One person dies, one injured in crash on I-295 in FreeportOne person dies, one injured in crash on I-295 in Freeport
  2. Troy woman, 32, accused of killing her infant sonTroy woman, 32, accused of killing her infant son
  3. ‘It’s our heritage’: Our Katahdin volunteers get to work promoting Millinocket‘It’s our heritage’: Our Katahdin volunteers get to work promoting Millinocket
  4. Coast Guard rescues two lobstermen from sinking boat in YorkCoast Guard rescues two lobstermen from sinking boat in York
  5. New Gloucester man, 65, dies in Windham crash

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs