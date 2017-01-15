Saturday, June 17, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 18, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Washburn Norlands Living History Center, 290 Norlands Road, Livermore, Maine For more information: 2078974366; norlands.org/events

6th Rally for Norlands: Civil War Reenactment Weekend

Don’t miss one of the largest Civil War Reenactments in Maine featuring a wide variety of living history demonstrations, exhibits, and engaging activities remembering the activities of the Civil War. The event is organized by the 3rd Maine Company A and 15th Alabama Company G to benefit Maine’s oldest living history farm and museum.

Union and Confederate military and civilian re-enactors from across New England will be camped on the grounds. The event features a full-scale battle scenario complete with artillery fire, the “town of Unity” civilian camp, farm-life living history in Norlands Washburn mansion, one-room schoolhouse, and farmer’s cottage, blacksmiths, horse-drawn wagon rides, a Victorian fashion show, and more. Plenty of hands-on history activities are planned for all ages.

Daily Admission:$12/$6 ages 12 and under/free for ages 5 and under

