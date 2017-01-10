Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: First Parish Unitarian-Universalist, 425 Congress St., Portland, ME For more information: (207) 749-6618; rally4justice.com

RALLY for JUSTICE – Saturday, January 21, 2017 – 12:30 to 3 pm

Gather in the First Parish U.U. Meeting and Parish Halls, 425 Congress St, Portland ME for MUSIC, SPEAKERS, FOOD, NETWORKING and FUN activities for all ages. Together let’s roll up our sleeves and organize for justice for people of all colors and faiths, environmental and economic justice, criminal justice reform, civil liberties, equality for women, immigrants and the LGBTQ community, quality free public education and waging peace. Join in mobilizing active resistance to hate, racism, sexism, fake news and government by and for the very rich, eroding our precious democracy. Experience the joy of creating powerful solutions together! Tell your friends, family & colleagues! Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/rally4justice.me/ and Twitter https://twitter.com/rally4justiceme .

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →