RALLY for JUSTICE

First Parish U.U. 425 Congress St. Portland, ME
Angus Ferguson | BDN
First Parish U.U. 425 Congress St. Portland, ME
By Angus Ferguson
Posted Jan. 10, 2017, at 8:03 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: First Parish Unitarian-Universalist, 425 Congress St., Portland, ME

For more information: (207) 749-6618; rally4justice.com

RALLY for JUSTICE – Saturday, January 21, 2017 – 12:30 to 3 pm

Gather in the First Parish U.U. Meeting and Parish Halls, 425 Congress St, Portland ME for MUSIC, SPEAKERS, FOOD, NETWORKING and FUN activities for all ages. Together let’s roll up our sleeves and organize for justice for people of all colors and faiths, environmental and economic justice, criminal justice reform, civil liberties, equality for women, immigrants and the LGBTQ community, quality free public education and waging peace. Join in mobilizing active resistance to hate, racism, sexism, fake news and government by and for the very rich, eroding our precious democracy. Experience the joy of creating powerful solutions together! Tell your friends, family & colleagues! Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/rally4justice.me/ and Twitter https://twitter.com/rally4justiceme .

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Armed robbery reported at Orono apartment complexArmed robbery reported at Orono apartment complex
  2. Police investigate stabbing in Eagle LakePolice investigate stabbing in Eagle Lake
  3. Republican who ran for Maine House seat indicted on assault chargesRepublican who ran for Maine House seat indicted on assault charges
  4. Man dies after being struck by tractor-trailer on I-95 in Pittsfield
  5. Houlton councilor resignsHoulton councilor resigns

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs