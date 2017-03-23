Rally for Health

Fort Kent ~ With fog, rain and unseasonably warm temperatures, the fifth annual Rally in the Valley Winter Festival was held on February 25th at the Four Seasons Outdoor Club in Madawaska. Nearly two dozen volunteers from Northern Maine Medical Center and the Four Seasons Outdoor Club were prepared to kick off the event and ready to take on Mother Nature.

Accompanied by parents and friends, twenty three children, ranging from two to twelve years of age, registered to participate in the program -though the rain did keep a few at home. The winter festival featured five events: snowman relay, snow tubing, a hula hoop relay, sharks and minnows, and an obstacle course. In addition to the five events, participants could refine their ski skills, as well as learn new ones, with Colin Jandreau, President of the Four Seasons Outdoor Club. Jandreau said, “This is what it’s all about -kids coming out with family, learning new skills and having fun”. Participants were free to go into the lodge to warm up to chicken stew, ployes and hot chocolate as well as enjoy healthy snacks sponsored by the Acadia Federal Credit Union.

The event ended with a drawing for a Rossignol junior cross country ski package made possible by the generosity of the Daigle Oil Company and The Ski Shop. The lucky winner was three year old, Garrett Jandreau, son of Tanya and Travis Jandreau. Garrett has not yet been on skis but his Dad says this will be the motivation for his son to pick up the sport and join his brother, Tristen, who has been skiing for three years. For more information about other events at the Four Seasons Outdoor Club, visit www.fourseasons.com. Plans are already underway for next year’s event to promote healthy choices and opportunities for enjoying the outdoors in the St. John Valley.

To learn more about NMMC’s many services, to make a donation or to learn about volunteer opportunities, visit www.nmmc.org and Like us on Facebook!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →