RALLY 4 JUSTICE Saturday February 25 First Parish UU Portland

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: First Parish Unitarian-Universalist, 425 Congress St., PORTLAND, Maine For more information: 2077496618; rally4justice.com

Second RALLY 4 JUSTICE at First Parish UU on

RACIAL JUSTICE AND HEALTHCARE

Saturday 12:30 -3:30 pm, February 25, 2017, 425 Congress Street, Portland

In the historic Meeting Hall at 425 Congress St. in Portland Maine, the First Parish Unitarian-Universalist Church is hosting a second RALLY 4 JUSTICE (R4J) this Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 12:30 to 3:30 pm in the1826 stone Meeting Hall, where in 1832 the radical abolitionist William Llyod Garrision called for emancipation of slaves, inspiring Maine General Samuel Fessenden to found the Maine Anti-Slavery Society.

Ronald Flannery, Southern Maine Worker’s Center (SMWC) organizer, will speak on their Health Care as a Human Right campaign. SMWC’s Erin Hennessy with the Portland Racial Justice Congress (PRJC) will talk about political, economic and social challenges for people of color. For the Maine People’s Alliance (MPA), Kara Auclair will speak about their Referendum to expand Medicaid on the ballot in November 2017. Jen Caswell of the First Parish BLM group will rededicate our Black Lives Matter banner. Delene Perley will speak about Maine All Care’s goal of achieving universal, high quality and affordable health care for all the people of Maine. Rally4Justice Coordinator, Angus Ferguson, will discuss President Trump’s Executive Orders expanding the deportation process that will lead to racial profiling and breaking apart familes.

On the site where the Maine Constitution was written in1820 at 425 Congress Street in Portland, the February 25th RALLY 4 JUSTICE is FREE, starting at 12:30 pm with registration, networking and refreshments. Small group discussions will focus on how to work for racial justice and expanded healthcare between speakers from 1-2:45 pm – followed by networking and a Volunteer Job Fair in the Parish Hall for people who want to help plan future Rallys 4 Justice and build R4J’s issue research, media relations, alliances, email list and social media for protest and political action.

The RALLY 4 JUSTICE was conceived after the 2016 elections in meetings of the First Parish Faith in Action Committee and Climate Action Community inspired by the Unitarian-Universalist principles of equality, justice and compassion in human relations, the inherent worth and dignity of every person, the free and responsible search for truth and the values of conscience, democracy, peace, community and respect for the web of life. R4J Coordinator, Angus Ferguson, explains that the aim of the RALLY 4 JUSTICE is to mobilize activism for progressive policies and organize resistance to hate, racism, sexism, authoritarianism, fake news, militarism and government for and by the very rich, now eroding our democracy. R4J

stands with people of all colors and faiths for civil liberties, environmental and economic justice, criminal justice reform, health care for all as a human right, voting rights, equal rights for women, immigrants, the working class, people in poverty and LGBTQ members of our community, plus quality, free, public education from pre-school through college and waging peace in a troubled world.

For more information, interviews and media access to the RALLY FOR JUSTICE (R4J), please CONTACT Angus Ferguson (207) 749-6618 angus@rally4justice.com . Like us on Facebook at @rally4justice.me and check out the R4J website at rally4justice.com.

