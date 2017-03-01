Raising Heritage Pigs Workshop at East Sangerville Grange

Saturday, March 18, 2017 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: East Sangerville Grange, East Sangerville Rd., Sangerville, Maine For more information: 2073430171; grange.org/eastsangervilleme177/

The East Sangerville Grange is hosting a workshop on raising heritage pigs on Saturday, March 18 from 1:00 – 4:30 p.m. The workshop will consist of general topics of interest on raising pigs and specifically discuss the challenges, benefits and joys of raising heritage breeds. There will be three guest speakers followed by a Q&A panel session with plenty of time to answer all of your questions and provide resources to help you choose the best pigs for your homestead or farm. Heritage breeds of interest will include Mulefoot, Old Spot, Large Black, Hereford and Guinea Hogs among others. If you have been wanting to learn more about what it takes to raise these amazing and intelligent animals, then you will not want to miss this event! Workshop location is the East Sangerville Grange on East Sangerville Rd. in Sangerville. Snacks and coffee will be available for purchase. No registration is required but there is a $10 fee, payable at the door. For directions and other information, visit our website at www.grange.org/eastsangervilleme177/ or find us on Facebook.

