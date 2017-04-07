BELFAST COMMUNITY RADIO NEWS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 8, 2017

Radio folks to meet and eat at “Programmer’s Potluck”

BELFAST: Belfast Community Radio (BCR) talk show host Jennifer Hill is organizing a meeting for its program hosts and others to dine and discuss radio matters. Hill calls the upcoming event a Programmer’s Potluck, as it will include a potluck supper. It will be held in Belfast’s First Baptist Church on 95 High Street, on Monday, April 17, at 5:30 p.m.

“We’ve just begun planning for a monthly Programmer’s Potluck for Belfast Community Radio,” Hill said. She wants it to continue on the third Monday of every month thereafter.

“This event will include all on-air talent and anybody else who wants to come, and it will not be limited to talk show hosts,” Hill said. “Bring a dish to share and if possible a donation for the meeting space – place settings will be provided.”

The Programmer’s Potluck is open to the public, and it is free of charge, Hill said.

Hill’s own radio show is called “Finding Common Ground,” and presents thought-provoking discussions about the big issues of our day. It airs live Saturday at noon on WBFY 100.9 FM.

BCR broadcasts many additional spoken word programs, giving listeners a variety of informative and entertaining talk shows. Program topics range from poetry to comedy, from gardening to sustainability, from current events to sports, and more, reflecting the diverse interests of the Belfast community.

The upcoming supper meeting is the second such event that Hill has organized for the radio station’s folks. Hill is an enthusiastic supporter of BCR, and sees the many opportunities it offers to its volunteer staff, as well as to the Belfast community at large.

“We’ll have a chance to meet one another and chat about what it’s like to be on the radio. Bring friends who have an interest in volunteering or hosting a show,” Hill said.

George J. Frangoulis, Director of Communications

gjfrangoulis@gmail.com / 207-557-5111

