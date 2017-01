BANGOR, Maine — “Race: The Power of an Illusion and Vital Conversations on Race,” 6:30 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26, First United Methodist Church, 703 Essex St. Video, conversation and light refreshments. Free to the public ministry of First United Methodist Church, Bangor; Old Town United Methodist Church and Stillwater Federated Church; and Hampden Highlands United Methodist Church.

