Tuesday, July 4, 2017 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Location: Downeast Lakes Land Trust Lawn, 15 Water Streeet, Grand Lake Stream, ME
For more information: 2077962100; downeastlakes.org
As part of the Grand Lake Stream, America 4th of July Celebrations, the Downeast Lakes Land Trust is pleased to host the 8th annual “Race for Grand Lake Stream.” The 3-mile long run is from Big Lake to the center of the village, parallel to Grand Lake Stream along a quiet, tree-lined paved road. All are encouraged to attend!
Registration will take place from 8 – 8:45 am on the Downeast Lakes Land Trust lawn. Runners will be taken by bus to the starting line and the race will begin promptly at 9 am. Registration is $12 and will include a Grand Lake Stream, America t-shirt. Awards will be given for the following categories:
1st place overall, Male/Female
Youth – 15 and below Male/Female
16-30 M/F
31-50 M/F
51-70 M/F
71+ M/F
For more information, please contact Downeast Lakes Land Trust at (207) 796 – 2100 or email cbrown@downeastlakes.org.
