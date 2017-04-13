Rabbit Run

Bryce Dalhaus
By Bryce Dalhaus
Posted April 13, 2017, at 9:33 a.m.

Saturday, April 29, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Bangor City Forest, Kittredge Rd, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-941-5670; epicsportsofmaine.com/race-registration/

On Saturday, April 29th at 10 AM in Bangor City Forest, Epic Sports will be hosting the Rabbit Run with support from Crossfit Black Bear, Yankee Cobbler, Verve, Rebeccas, The Rock & Art Shop & West Market Square Coffee. Join in for a little 5+ mile trail run – there will be roots and rocks and maybe a little mud with a bunch of prizes. You can register online at www.epicsportsofmaine.com, in the store, or even by mail. Proceeds will benefit the Bangor Humane Society and the Clifton Climbers Alliance.

