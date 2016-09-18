Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016 6 a.m. to 6:45 a.m.

Location: 27 Church Street, Presque Isle, Maine

R U a UU?

We are a small but growing congregation, an outpost of Unitarian Universalist activity and thought, located in the northern reaches of Maine.

Central Aroostook Unitarian Universalists meet on the third Wednesday of each month at 6pm at the Presque Isle Congregational Church, 27 Church Street, Presque Isle.

For more information Phone: 207-498-3206

Text: 207-768-1196

Website: www.centralaroostookuu.org

Facebook: Central Aroostook UU

