R.M. Flagg Food Service Equipment is hosting New England Style Baked Bean Contest to benefit Eastern Area Agency on Aging

Do people rave about your baked beans? Think yours are the best? Show us what you’ve got!

A New England Baked Bean Contest is being held April 8, 2017, at R.M. Flagg Food Service Equipment, 1212 State Street, Veazie from 1:00 – 2:30, to benefit Eastern Area Agency on Aging Meals on Wheels.

Home cooks and professional chefs are invited to compete for prizes and bragging rights. A $20 entry fee is all it takes for a chance at being voted the best at making New England style baked beans.

The public is welcome to attend and watch the judging. Tasting is $5 and starts at 2:30 after the judging. The contest entry fee is $20. Deadline to enter is April 5. Application and official rules are available at www.eaaa.org and www.rmflagg.com

The lucky winners will walk away with R.M. Flagg’s Kitchen Store gift certificates, and a framed winner certificate. First prize is a $100 certificate, second place is a $75 certificate and third place is a $50 gift certificate.

“The money raised through the contest’s partnership between Flagg’s and EAAA is going to help meet the nutritional needs of seniors in our four county area as well as let some local cooks showcase their talent,” said Vicki Haskell, Hancock County Area Manager, Eastern Area Agency on Aging. “We are always looking for creative ways to raise money and keep food on our clients’ tables.”

Eastern Area Agency on Aging covers Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Washington counties and serves seniors 60 and older, people with disabilities who are 18 and older and caregivers. Proceeds from the Baked Bean Contest will benefit EAAA’s Meals on Wheels program, which delivers meals to homebound elderly.

R.M. Flagg Food Service Equipment was established in 1928 and is a family owned food service and restaurant equipment dealer.

