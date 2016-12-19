Quoggy Jo to open for ski season the day after Christmas; TAMC sponsors ‘Learn to Ski’

Aroostook County – Winter activity enthusiasts have been given their own special gift this year with the recent snowfall amounts. More good news is afoot with local favorite Quoggy Jo Ski Center opening for the season on Monday, December 26th.

“We’re really excited to kick the season off with a bang,” said Gene Cronin, president of Quoggy Jo Ski Club. “This particular location on the Fort Road in Presque Isle has been offering an affordable outlet for both big and small ski enthusiasts since 1957 and we’re hoping for another great year.”

The Quoggy Jo Ski Club was the special project for the Presque Isle Rotary in 2015. There was some necessary lift maintenance, including a new starter motor for the T-lift, among other things. With Rotary’s help and donations from the community Quoggy Jo should be in good shape for opening day.

One of the other attractions of Quoggy Jo is the ‘Learn to Ski’ program which begins on January 7th and is free of charge. TAMC has sponsored the program in the past and the partnership will continue this year.

According to Jamie Guerrette, community health specialist at TAMC, “Skiing is a wonderful way to get and stay fit, which is one of the goals we try to emphasis through our Fit and Fun series. Quoggy Jo provides a way for people of all ages and abilities to take part in something that will benefit them in the long run.”

“I came for a Free Lesson Saturday and learned how [to ski] and stuck with it ever since,” said Presque Isle native Camden Bates in a testimonial video piece on skiquoggyjo.org.

“The winters in Aroostook County can be long,” said Cronin. “Downhill skiing is a fun winter activity and a great way to get outside and exercise.”

The “Learn to Ski” program will take place every Saturday beginning at noon. Cronin said there is talk of expanding the program to include adult classes as well.

“We know there are adults out there who have always wanted to ski but never had or taken the opportunity to learn. We’re working on creating something specifically for them,” Cronin said.

Hours of operation for Quoggy Jo will be 11 to 4 on weekends and during school vacations. A Day Pass to ski Quoggy Jo is only $8 and if you’re only a casual skier and need to rent equipment it will run you another $12. For those avid snow birds, a Single Season Pass is $125 and a pass for the whole family for the season is $250.

Chantal Cyr-Graves of Presque Isle said, “My entire family skis here, I have four little boys, and we are here every weekend…ten hours a weekend.”

To learn more or to purchase a season pass contact Gene Cronin at gene@skiquoggyjo.org.

