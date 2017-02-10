Quilt Raffle from the Friends of the Orono Public Library & Louise Snow!

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 12 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine

For more information: 207-866-5060; library.orono.org

The drawing for the beautiful butterfly quilt, handmade by the local Louise Snow, will be held on Feb. 28th. Tickets are available up to the day of the drawing for $5.00 and benefit the Friends of the Orono Public Library which supports Children’s Programming. Swing by the library to see the quilt up close, before it leaves to go to the winning home.

