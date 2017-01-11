Quarry Road Trails to host Eastern Cup Nordic Ski Races

WATERVILLE, Maine — Central Maine Ski Club has been selected by the New England Nordic Ski Association to host a weekend of Eastern Cup Nordic ski racing Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14 and 15, at Quarry Road Trails in Waterville.

The Eastern Cup Series is NENSA’s signature race series. The race will bring hundreds of the top Junior, Senior, and Master skiers from New England and eastern Canada to Waterville for the weekend. Eastern Cup events also serve as the qualifier races for the New England Junior National Team.

“NENSA is thrilled to be back at Quarry Road for the second weekend of our Eastern Cup race series this season,” said NENSA Executive Director Amie Smith. “The Central Maine Ski Club, and the crew and volunteers at Quarry Road have really created a special race venue here in Waterville, and NENSA and our athletes are lucky to have such great trails to race on this coming weekend.”

In 2016, Quarry Road Trails hosted an Eastern Cup as part of the Bates Carnival that was moved from Rumford to Quarry Road’s snowmaking loop due to a lack of natural snow. In February of 2013, Quarry Road hosted another Eastern Cup when it was moved from Bond Book in Augusta because of snow conditions. This year’s event will be the first Eastern Cup hosted at Quarry Road Trails with the benefit of planning ahead and it is expected to be well-attended.

“We are committed to making Nordic skiing integral to the fabric of our community in Waterville,” said Chad Sisson, President of the Central Maine Ski Club. “Hosting events like the Eastern Cup showcases our sport and the amazing opportunity for outdoor activity at Quarry Road Trails. Local volunteers from all across our community are pitching in to make this event possible, right in the heart of the city. As Waterville reinvents and revitalizes itself, this event is just one example of where we are going and what might lie ahead.”

Quarry Road Trails is offering half-price trail passes for all spectators and families to enjoy skiing on Quarry Road’s 10 kilometers (6 miles) of groomed ski trails throughout the weekend. Snowshoe trails are open to all at no cost. More information about the trails, events, and volunteer opportunities can be found at quarryroad.org or by calling 680-4744.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →