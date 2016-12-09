Quarry Road Trails 2016-2017 Winter Season Kicks Off

WATERVILLE, Maine – The City of Waterville and Friends of Quarry Road are happy to announce the start of the winter ski season at Quarry Road Trails in Waterville. With seasonal temperatures dropping below the freezing mark, snowmaking in full swing, and more natural snow in the forecast, the area will kick off a busy winter season with opening day for cross-country skiing set for Friday, Dec. 9.

The Welcome Center yurt will be open daily providing tickets, ski rentals, snacks, and information from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Day tickets for cross-country skiing on the groomed trails start at just $5 for Waterville resident students. Affordable season passes are also available: a family of four can ski all season for as little as $119. Use of the snowshoe trails and other ungroomed areas is always free, as is skiing for children 6 and younger.

Quarry Road Trails is able to open thanks to its state-of-the-art snowmaking system, which ensures that the trails will be covered even in periods of low natural snowfall. The area will open Friday with a 500-meter loop of manmade snow groomed for both classic and skate skiing. Snowmaking will be ongoing throughout the weekend, with additional terrain in the 10-kilometer trail network opening as conditions allow.

With ski races, community leadership workshops, and a free learn-to-ski day all slated for December, a full calendar of events is planned in the coming months. Other activities like Central Maine Ski Club’s after-school youth ski program, regional ski competitions, and monthly Community Ski Free Days offer something for everyone at the popular recreation area this winter.

Story continues below advertisement.

New this year, over a mile of trail will be lit daily until 9 p.m. for night skiing throughout the winter. Other opportunities for winter outdoor recreation include snowshoeing and when conditions permit, winter fat biking.

The area is supported through ski pass sales, donations, and contributions from annual sponsors. This year’s gold level sponsors are Central Maine Motors, Inland Hospital, Kennebec Federal Savings, MaineGeneral, and Wallace Events, with bronze level support provided by Fortin’s Home Furnishings, Marden’s, and Sappi.

Season passes and day tickets are also available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the Quarry Road Welcome Center yurt. Season passes can be purchased online at quarryroad.org, at the Alfond Youth Center, or the Finance Dept. at Waterville’s City Hall.

Volunteers are needed to help this winter in the following areas: staffing the Welcome Center, youth ski program, events, and reporting on snow conditions. If interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities, call (207) 446-7356 or email volunteer@quarryroad.org.

For further information about the area, programs, and events, call Waterville Parks and Recreation at (207) 680-4744 or visit quarryroad.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →