PVH Receives National Excellence in Quality Award

Penobscot Valley Hospital

Receives National Recognition for Performance Leadership in

“Excellence in Quality”

Lincoln, Maine – (December 27, 2016) Penobscot Valley Hospital was recently recognized by iVantage Health Analytics and the National Organization of State Office of Rural Health (NOSORH) for overall excellence in quality,reflecting top quartile performance among all rural acute care hospitals in the nation.

The rankings have been determined by the Hospital Strength INDEX®, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. In partnership with NOSORH, iVantage Health Analytics has developed a data-driven program designed to identify excellence across a broad spectrum of indicators relevant to hospital performance and patient care. The Hospital Strength INDEX captures performance metrics for all rural and Critical Access Hospitals. Leveraging data from public data sources, INDEX aggregates data from 66 individual metrics into three major categories and nine pillars to derive a single strength overall rating for each facility.

Senior Director of Quality Improvement at PVH, Crystal Landry, states: “PVH works hard to provide our community with necessary high quality of care. We are continuously working to ensure the care we provide meets or exceeds national best practice standards of care such as making sure patients receive certain treatments quickly when they are having a heart attack or stroke.”

Landry continues, “Being recognized as 1 of 10 hospitals in Maine to receive recognition for excellence in quality is evidence of us meeting the national, high quality of care goals we strive to provide every day. Ensuring that best practices in processes, systems and staff are always occurring is crucial for every patient. I am proud to see the staff recognized for providing excellence in quality at PVH.”

Michael Topchik, National Leader of the Chartis Center for Rural Health, adds, “These top quartile performers should take great pride in this recognition. It showcases their commitment to continuous performance analysis and improvement. On this occasion of National Rural Health Day, it’s an honor to celebrate their achievement as they continue to serve their communities despite the many market, regulatory and financial pressures they face.”

About NOSORH

The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) was established in 1995 to assist State Offices of Rural Health in their efforts to improve access to, and the quality of, health care for America’s 61 million rural citizens. NOSORH enhances the capacity of SORHs to do this by supporting the development of state and community rural health leaders; creating and facilitating state, regional and national partnerships that foster information sharing and spur rural health-related programs/activities; and enhancing access to quality healthcare services in rural communities

About iVantage Health Analytics

iVantage Health Analytics (iVantage) is a leading provider of healthcare analytic and performance management analytic tools. Health system and hospital leadership teams across the country rely on the company’s software and services to deliver customized insights on clinical and financial performance, strategic planning, market assessment and payment optimization. iVantage is part of The Chartis Group, a national advisory services firm dedicated to the healthcare industry. The Chartis Center for Rural Health (CCRH) was formed in 2016 to offer tailored services, performance management solutions, research and education to rural hospitals and facilities. Learn more at Chartisrural.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →