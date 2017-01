Piscataquis Valley Adult Education Cooperative (PVAEC) is pleased to announce the addition of four Hunter Education courses to our Spring 2017 catalog. These classes are in partnership with with Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, and will take place at Ridgeview School in Dexter. For more information, please visit: http://pvaec.maineadulted.org/news/article/2017/01/31/new_hunter_safety_courses_added

