Putting the Pieces of your Retirement Puzzle Together

Many retirees wish they had begun focusing on financial, retirement and lifestyle planning much earlier in their lives. The truth is: No matter how far along you are in your career or your retirement years, careful financial and retirement planning is and continues to be critical. To aid you in putting together the key pieces of your retirement puzzle Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta is offering two informative retirement planning, asset and quality of life protection seminars during the month of February for community members who are just beginning to think about retirement, those who are getting ready to retire and those who have already retired. No matter your age you are welcome to register for one or both workshops.

RETIREMENT PLANNING AND ASSET PROTECTION – THREE DOCUMENTS THAT YOU MUST HAVE

What is a fiduciary and how do I know if I’m working with one? On Tuesday, February 7, 10:00 a.m. Attorney Craig Stevens from the Maine Center for Wealth Management, LLC will offer insights into determining whether or not your financial adviser is acting in your best interest. He will also address how one should plan for income in retirement and how to protect one’s financial assets both for oneself and one’s children through proper estate planning. Learn about the three legal documents that everyone must have. Participation Fee: $5. To register call 563-1363 by noon on Monday, February 6

THREE QUESTIONS THAT CAN PREDICT FUTURE QUALITY OF LIFE

Discover the three simple questions you should ask yourself to assess how prepared you are to live well in retirement. What do these questions have to do with retirement planning? A lot more than you may think. On Thursday, February 9 at 3:00 p.m. Tim Hampson from the Hanford Funds and Judy Brogden from Edward Jones will discuss these important factors which will help you determine your future quality of life and serve as a starting point for planning a satisfying retirement. Participation Fee: $5. To register call 563-1363 by noon on Wednesday, February 8.

One of the major reasons to engage in a retirement plan is to “avoid making major errors.” Too often retirees say, “If only someone had told me,

I would have …” The workshops detailed above will provide both working tools and background information to help you move your retirement plan beyond the money issues and towards the lifestyle you would like to lead knowing that you have the right team and documents in place.

