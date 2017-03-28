Put Your Best Fork Forward

PHOTO back row left to right: Gail Marquis, Supervisor; Nicole Saucier; Paige Theriault; Carol Theriault; Amy Guerrette Front row left to right: Linda Gagnon, Jeanne Ouellette, Sue Guerrette, Marielle Charette
Joanne Fortin | BDN
PHOTO back row left to right: Gail Marquis, Supervisor; Nicole Saucier; Paige Theriault; Carol Theriault; Amy Guerrette Front row left to right: Linda Gagnon, Jeanne Ouellette, Sue Guerrette, Marielle Charette
By Joanne Fortin
Posted March 28, 2017, at 1:31 p.m.

Fort Kent ~Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) joins the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the nation in educating the public on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits. Because the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggest starting with small changes in order to make healthier lasting changes, the 2017 theme was selected to serve as an inspiration to start with small changes in eating habits – one forkful at a time.

Determining fact from fiction when searching online for health information can be overwhelming and often confusing. The Academy is a highly reputable resource for consumers who seek answers to healthy eating questions as well as nutrition guidelines to optimize healthy living at all ages.

NMMC’s Nutrition Department has implemented several enhancements to its services over the past year to improve the patient and the employee experience and to expand its healthy choice offerings. Some of the more recent changes are: on-call dining, elimination of a deep fryer, assessment of vending machine offerings, policy revisions which support healthy food choices, education through newsletters, creation of a walking trail on the hospital campus and healthy menu choices at meetings and events. In addition, Gail Marquis, Nutrition Supervisor, has also begun to make weekly inpatient rounds as a mechanism to get first hand feedback from patients on the food service.

To learn more about NMMC’s many services, to make a donation or to learn about volunteer opportunities, visit www.nmmc.org and Like us on Facebook!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Brunswick man accused of using gun to threaten group outside barBrunswick man accused of using gun to threaten group outside bar
  2. Car crash knocks out power to 1,430 in Bangor
  3. Citing personal reasons, Long Creek superintendent resignsCiting personal reasons, Long Creek superintendent resigns
  4. Snow, freezing rain to make for slick commute across MaineSnow, freezing rain to make for slick commute across Maine
  5. Canadian woman drives into logging truck in BridgewaterCanadian woman drives into logging truck in Bridgewater

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs