Put Your Best Fork Forward

Fort Kent ~Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) joins the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the nation in educating the public on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits. Because the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggest starting with small changes in order to make healthier lasting changes, the 2017 theme was selected to serve as an inspiration to start with small changes in eating habits – one forkful at a time.

Determining fact from fiction when searching online for health information can be overwhelming and often confusing. The Academy is a highly reputable resource for consumers who seek answers to healthy eating questions as well as nutrition guidelines to optimize healthy living at all ages.

NMMC’s Nutrition Department has implemented several enhancements to its services over the past year to improve the patient and the employee experience and to expand its healthy choice offerings. Some of the more recent changes are: on-call dining, elimination of a deep fryer, assessment of vending machine offerings, policy revisions which support healthy food choices, education through newsletters, creation of a walking trail on the hospital campus and healthy menu choices at meetings and events. In addition, Gail Marquis, Nutrition Supervisor, has also begun to make weekly inpatient rounds as a mechanism to get first hand feedback from patients on the food service.

