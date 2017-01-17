Pursuing Your Passion – Steps to Successful Creative Entrepreneurship

Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: 3 Dogs Cafe, 309 Commercial Street, Rockport, Maine For more information: 207-593-7942; newventuresmaine.org/schedules/working-life-not-living-w/

Are you a creative person living in the Midcoast who wonders if you can make money with your talent or skill? Do you want to turn your creative idea into a profitable business?

On Monday, January 23 starting at 4:00 PM, join New Ventures Maine at 3 Dogs Cafe in Rockport to learn about factors for success and the importance of planning in making your dreams a reality. We will also discuss what financial factors to consider in making a living with your creative talents.

This supportive forum is part of a monthly series, “Working for Your Life – Not Living for Your Work.” The group’s format is: 4:00 – 4:30 networking; 4:30 – 5:30 program with guest speaker and group discussion on key topic of the month. The series is hosted by New Ventures Maine and takes place at 3 Dogs Cafe, located at 309 Commercial Street in Rockport.

To register, contact Melinda Wildes at 593-7942, email melinda.wildes@maine.edu, or RSVP online at:

http://newventuresmaine.org/schedules/working-life-not-living-w/

New Ventures Maine helps Maine people find success in their jobs, businesses and communities through tuition-free classes and workshops, on-site and online, and one-on-one coaching in four program areas: Build a Career, Start a Business, Manage your Money, Become a Leader. New Ventures Maine also offers matched-savings programs to help you build an emergency fund or save towards buying your first home, starting or growing your own business, getting your college degree, or other goals. New Ventures Maine is administered by the University of Maine at Augusta and operates out of 10 offices statewide.

For more information and to find New Ventures Maine classes around the state, visit newventuresmaine.org or call 593-7942 (Rockland), 386-1664 (Brunswick), or 1-800-442-2092 (statewide).

