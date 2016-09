Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Crossing Life Church and Community Center, 87 Damascus Road, Carmel, Maine

CARMEL, Maine — Pumpkinfest 2016, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Crossing Life Church & Community Center, 87 Damascus Road. Come celebrate the harvest season with live music, craft & bake sale, face painting, hay rides, sack races, bounce house and other family fun.

