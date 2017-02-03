Pulitzer Prize-winning Reporter and Author Chris Hedges: “The Moral Imperative of Revolt”

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Olin Concert Hall, 75 Russell Street, Lewiston, Maine For more information: eventbrite.com/e/the-moral-imperative-of-revolt-tickets-31481821977

Pulitzer Prize winning author Chris Hedges was a foreign correspondent for the New York Times in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Balkans. A graduate of Harvard Divinity School and a recently ordained Presbyterian minister, Hedges writes and speaks extensively on war, religion, and American culture, and regularly teaches college courses to incarcerated and non-incarcerated students. His books include War Is A Force that Gives Us Meaning, Wages of Rebellion, and American Fascists.

His talk, “The Moral Imperative of Revolt” is the first in a series of Bates public lectures on

Confronting Violence: Racism, Religion, and American Identities

Sponsored by Bates College Department of Religious Studies; Cosponsored by the Office of the President, Office of Intercultural Education, Office of Equity and Diversity, Dean of Faculty, Harward Center for Community Partnerships, Multifaith Chaplaincy, The Departments of Politics, Philosophy, and Sociology, and the Programs in American Cultural Studies and Environmental Studies.

