Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Thomas Ricks will discuss his new book, Churchill and Orwell: The Fight for Freedom at the Blue Hill Public Library on Wednesday, August 30th at 7:00 PM. The book is a “dual biography of Winston Churchill and George Orwell, whose farsighted vision and inspired action,” according to the publisher, “preserved democracy from the threats of authoritarianism, from the left and right alike.”
Both Winston Churchill and George Orwell lived through World War II, and according to Ricks in an interview with NPR, had a shared outlook on the war. “At a time not unlike today — when people were wondering whether democracy was sustainable, when a lot of people thought you needed authoritarian rule, either from the right or the left — Orwell and Churchill, from their very different perspectives, come together on a key point: We don’t have to have authoritarian government.” He went on to say that both men were also willing to say, “No, my side is wrong on this,” and both paid a high price for their outspokenness.
This event is sponsored by the library and Blue Hill Books. Books will be available for purchase and signing. There is no charge, and everyone is welcome. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →