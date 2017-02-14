Public supper slated in Glenburn

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: West Glenburn Community Building, 5 Phillips Road, Glenburn, Maine

GLENBURN, Maine — Glenburn Lakeside Riders snowmobile club will hold a public supper 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at West Glenburn Community Building, 5 Phillips Road.

The menu will include baked beans, chop suey, hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, rolls, desserts and drinks.

Prices are $7, $20 per family. Carryout available.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →