Public supper slated in Glenburn

Posted Feb. 14, 2017, at 9:41 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: West Glenburn Community Building, 5 Phillips Road, Glenburn, Maine

GLENBURN, Maine — Glenburn Lakeside Riders snowmobile club will hold a public supper 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at West Glenburn Community Building, 5 Phillips Road.
The menu will include baked beans, chop suey, hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, rolls, desserts and drinks.
Prices are $7, $20 per family. Carryout available.

 

