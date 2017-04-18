Public supper buffet at Kenduskeag church slated for April 22

Saturday, April 22, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Kenduskeage Union Church, Across bridge from Route 15 in center of Kenduskeag, Kenduskeag, Maine
KENDUSKEAG, Maine — A public supper buffet will be held 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Kenduskeag Union Church, located across the bridge from Route 15 in the center of Kenduskeag.
The menu will include baked beans, hot dogs, casseroles, salads, brown bread and pies.
Prices are $7, $3 for children, free for children under 5.
