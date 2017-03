Saturday, March 11, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Public Supper, Main Street, Searsport, Maine

Searsport United Methodist Church will be having a public supper on Saturday, March 11 from 4:30 to 6:00 pm. Roast turkey with all the fixins’ and home made pies for dessert. Adults $9.00.

