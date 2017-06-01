Public Spaghetti Dinner to Benefit Bob & Nannette Richford

By Emma Richford
Posted June 01, 2017, at 2:37 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Maranatha Riverside Church, 176 River Road, Lincoln, Maine

For more information: 207-991-4568; gofundme.com/bobrichford

Modern Woodmen of America has graciously offered to sponsor a matching funds benefit spaghetti dinner my father, Bob Richford and my mother, Nannette Richford. The event is by donation at Maranatha Riverside Church at 176 River Road in Lincoln from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Modern Woodmen will match up to $2,500 that is donated at this event!

Robert (Bob) Richford has been recently diagnosed with Stage 4 B-Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma with a rare bone involvement and began treatment on Tuesday, May 16th. He will be receiving chemotherapy once very three weeks for 6 cycles (18 weeks). Any and all donations recieved and matched at this benefit dinner will be used towards transportation, medical bills, medical supplies, and lost wages. For more information, feel free to visit the GoFundMe Campaign at: www.gofundme.com/bobrichford

Please make checks out to Robert Richford, and stop by for a great meal! If you can’t make it, please send dontations to Cory Richford at 80 Wildwood Drive, Pittsfield, NH 03263. If it reaches us before the dinner, it has a chance at being doubled!

