Beginning Monday, August 21st, (weather permitting) Gendreau Road will be closed from the Grand Isle town line to Gilman Dufour’s residence until further notice. The Public Works Dept. will be starting the Gendreau Road culvert project. You will be notified when the project is completed. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and we thank you in advance for your patience.

