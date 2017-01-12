Public meeting on corridor study from Bennoch Road to College Avenue

OLD TOWN, Maine — Bangor Area Comprehensive Transportation System will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the Old Town Council chambers at Old Town City Hall, 265 Main St. for public discussion on the corridor study of Stillwater Avenue from Bennoch Road to College Avenue.

BACTS, the metropolitan planning organization for the Bangor urbanized area, has contracted with consulting firm Gorrill-Palmer to complete this study.

Maine Department of Transportation recently completed an internal traffic study that indicated the primary issues for congestion along this corridor were deficiencies at the College Avenue/Stillwater Avenue intersection and approaches.

The traffic congestion and planned replacement of the two bridges along this corridor have resulted in the need for a new traffic system management study to determine appropriate strategies for future improvements. These improvements should include an emphasis on intersection efficiency, access management, and safety for all modes of travel. According to the DOT, this traffic system management plan will guide future transportation investments.

For further information, contact Bill Mayo, Old Town City Manager at 207-827-3965 or bmayo@old-town.org.

