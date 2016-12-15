Public Invited to the Caribou Public Library for Christmas Music and Refreshments

The public is invited to the Caribou Public Library to listen to the String Ensemble, George and Friends, play classical Christmas music. This event will be held on December 19th from 5-6:30pm and is free of charge. Light refreshments will be served.

George and Friends delighted patrons last year during their concert, and is sure to be a treat again this year. Some of their songs include Jesu Joy of Mans Desiring arraigned by Bach, Unto Us Is Born A Son, It Came Upon A Midnight Clear, Deck The Halls And The First Noel amongst many others.

“We were very excited when George and Friends reached out to us to see if they could play at the Library again this year,” said City Manager Austin Bleess. “Last year we received lots of great compliments about their performance and many people are looking forward to having them play again.”

George and Friends is an all string ensemble consisting of five musicians playing the cello, viola, and three violins. They delight audiences all around the Central Aroostook Area, and will be a great way to usher in the week leading up to Christmas.

