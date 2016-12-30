Public Invited to Book Launch Party

Presque Isle, Maine: Thirteen writers from Leisure Village Retirement Center banded together to pen their memories of growing up in long-ago Aroostook County. Now, on the heels of a well-received book release, the group has announced the book launch party for “A Gift to the Future from the Leisure Village Writers,” a collection of essays and poetry from growing up in Maine.

Ranging from their mid-80s to 100 years old, all authors reside in Leisure Village, a retirement community in the Star City. The group originated when writing facilitator Martha Pritchard sought an audience to provide feedback for her mother’s memoir. Their heartfelt response prompted their own memories, which Pritchard collected into the anthology.

When local publicity for the book’s release generated a very positive response, Pritchard and the Leisure Village Writers were swept up in the community’s support.

They are inviting the public to help them celebrate at their book launch party on Sunday, January 8 from 2 – 4 p.m. The event will be held at Leisure Village Retirement Center, 4 Dewberry Drive, Presque Isle.

Light refreshments will be served and the authors will be on hand to autograph copies.

Copies of “A Gift to the Future from Leisure Village Writers” will be available for purchase at the book launch party. Copies are also available locally at Merchants on the Corner, Goin’ Postal, the Presque Isle Congregational Church and the Mark and Emily Turner Memorial Library. It is also available for purchase in book or Kindle format on Amazon or by contacting Pritchard directly.

