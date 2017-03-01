Public Forum on “Adopt-a-Park” Program in Rockland

Saturday, March 4, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Rockland City Hall, 270 Pleasant Street, Rockland, Maine

City of Rockland

Parks Commission

Press Release

When: March 4, 2017 at 11 A.M.

Where: Rockland City Hall, Council Chambers, 270 Pleasant Street, Rockland ME 04841

The City of Rockland will be holding a public forum on March 4, 2017 to gauge public interest and solicit input for a volunteer “garden group” in an effort to help beautify and maintain public spaces throughout the City. With the assistance of the Public Services Department, this “Adopt-a-Park” program seeks to encourage members of the public to help drive the change they would like to see in these public spaces, helping to create a more welcoming environment for all to enjoy.

All persons interested in crafting and/or participating in such a program, or generally seeking more information on the proposal, are invited to attend this informational session.

