Community

Public Forum on “Adopt-a-Park” Program in Rockland

By Mike Thibodeau
Posted March 01, 2017, at 6:07 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Rockland City Hall, 270 Pleasant Street, Rockland, Maine

City of Rockland

Parks Commission

Press Release

When: March 4, 2017 at 11 A.M.

Where: Rockland City Hall, Council Chambers, 270 Pleasant Street, Rockland ME 04841

The City of Rockland will be holding a public forum on March 4, 2017 to gauge public interest and solicit input for a volunteer “garden group” in an effort to help beautify and maintain public spaces throughout the City. With the assistance of the Public Services Department, this “Adopt-a-Park” program seeks to encourage members of the public to help drive the change they would like to see in these public spaces, helping to create a more welcoming environment for all to enjoy.

All persons interested in crafting and/or participating in such a program, or generally seeking more information on the proposal, are invited to attend this informational session.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Couple weds at Maine hospital, Internet falls in loveCouple weds at Maine hospital, Internet falls in love
  2. After nearly 99 years, ‘the Wave’ in Bangor proves that dive bars never dieAfter nearly 99 years, ‘the Wave’ in Bangor proves that dive bars never die
  3. Lawsuit limits demolition at former Great Northern mill siteLawsuit limits demolition at former Great Northern mill site
  4. Police: Livermore man ate cocaine off hood of police cruiser while being detained
  5. Portland police ID homicide victim as Scarborough manPortland police ID homicide victim as Scarborough man

Top Stories

Similar Articles