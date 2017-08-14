Public Church Supper Buffet at Kenduskeag Union Church

By Mary Dorchester, Publicity Person, Kenduskeag Union Church
Posted Aug. 14, 2017, at 8:55 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Kenduskeag Union Church, Corner Townhouse Rd & Kenduskeag-Levant Rd, Kenduskeag, Maine

For more information: 207-884-8322

There will be a Public Church Supper Buffet at the Kenduskeag Union Church on Saturday, August 26, from 4:30 to 6 PM. The menu includes Baked Beans, Hot Dogs, Casseroles, Salads, Brown Bread, and Pies. The Church is located across the bridge from Rte 15 in the center of town. Adults = $7; Children = $3.50; Children under 5, Free.

