Public Church Supper Buffet at Kenduskeag Union Church

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Kenduskeag Union Church, Corner Townhouse Rd & Kenduskeag-Levant Rd, Kenduskeag, Maine
For more information: 207-884-8322
There will be a Public Church Supper Buffet at the Kenduskeag Union Church on Saturday, August 26, from 4:30 to 6 PM. The menu includes Baked Beans, Hot Dogs, Casseroles, Salads, Brown Bread, and Pies. The Church is located across the bridge from Rte 15 in the center of town. Adults = $7; Children = $3.50; Children under 5, Free.
