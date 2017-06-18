Public Church Supper Buffet at Kenduskeag Union Church

By Mary Dorchester, Publicity Person, Kenduskeag Union Church
Posted June 18, 2017, at 10:01 p.m.

Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Kenduskeag Union Church, Corner of Kenduskeag-Levant Rd and Townhouse Road, Kenduskeag, ME Maine

For more information: 2078848322

There will be a Public Church Supper Buffet on Saturday, June 24, from 4:30 to 6 PM. Menu includes Baked Beans, Hot Dogs, Casseroles, Salads, Brown Bread, and Lots ‘a Pies. Adults – $7; Children 5-12 – $3; under 5, Free. The Kenduskeag Church is located across the bridge from Rte 15 in the center of Kenduskeag.

