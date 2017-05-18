Public Church Supper Buffet at Kenduskeaag Union Church

By Mary Dorchester, Publicity Person, Kenduskeag Union Church
Posted May 18, 2017, at 10:20 a.m.

Saturday, May 27, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Kenduskeag Union Church, Corner of Kenduskeag-Levant Rd and Townhouse Road, Kenduskeag, ME Maine

For more information: 2078848322

There will be a Public Church Supper Buffet at the Kenduskeag Union Church, Saturday, May 27, from 4:30 – 6 PM. The menu includes Baked Beans, Hot Dogs, Casseroles, Salads, Brown Bread, and Pies. Cost: Adults – $7.00; Children $3.00; Children under 5 — Free. The Church is located across the bridge from Rte. 15, in the center of Kenduskeag.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Augusta ed tech claims she was told not to say, ‘I will pray for you’Augusta ed tech claims she was told not to say, ‘I will pray for you’
  2. Woman sentenced for stealing from elderly mother
  3. New Newburgh fire chief wants to work with firefighters who quitNew Newburgh fire chief wants to work with firefighters who quit
  4. Democrats block bill to punish lying at Maine State HouseDemocrats block bill to punish lying at Maine State House
  5. Would-be Boston Marathon runners miss qualification after Maine course errorWould-be Boston Marathon runners miss qualification after Maine course error

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs