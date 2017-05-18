Public Church Supper Buffet at Kenduskeaag Union Church

Saturday, May 27, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Kenduskeag Union Church, Corner of Kenduskeag-Levant Rd and Townhouse Road, Kenduskeag, ME Maine
For more information: 2078848322
There will be a Public Church Supper Buffet at the Kenduskeag Union Church, Saturday, May 27, from 4:30 – 6 PM. The menu includes Baked Beans, Hot Dogs, Casseroles, Salads, Brown Bread, and Pies. Cost: Adults – $7.00; Children $3.00; Children under 5 — Free. The Church is located across the bridge from Rte. 15, in the center of Kenduskeag.
