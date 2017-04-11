Community

Public Church Buffet Supper at Kenduskeag Union Church

By Mary Dorchester, Publicity Person, Kenduskeag Union Church
Posted April 11, 2017, at 11:11 a.m.

Saturday, April 22, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Kenduskeag Union Church, Corner of Townhouse Rd and Kenduskeag Levant Road, Kenduskeag, Maine

For more information: 207-884-7133

A Traditional Baked Bean and Casserole Buffet Supper will be held at the Kenduskeag Union Church on Saturday, April 22, from 4:30 to 6 PM. Menu features Beans and Casseroles, Salads, Brown Bread, and Pies for Dessert. Adults: $7.00. Children age 5 to 12: $3.00. Children under 5: Free.

