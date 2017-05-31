Community

Public breakfast slated at Bucksport church

Posted May 31, 2017, at 4:20 p.m.

Saturday, June 10, 2017 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Location: Bucksport United Methodist Church, 71 Franklin St., Bucksport, Maine

For more information: 207-469-3622

BUCKSPORT, Maine — A public all-you-care-to-eat breakfast buffet will be held 6:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Bucksport United Methodist Church, 71 Franklin St., featuring entrees, beverages and homemade baked goods.

Cost is $8, $4 for children, and $25 for a family of at least four.
For information, call the church office at 469-3622 or Ed Petravicz at 469-9979.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Victim in fatal side-by-side rollover identified as Husson student
  2. Police: Former bank manager drove getaway car in Bangor robberiesPolice: Former bank manager drove getaway car in Bangor robberies
  3. LePage blasts GOP state senator for backing away from prison closure dealLePage blasts GOP state senator for backing away from prison closure deal
  4. Greater Bangor’s growing food truck scene expands to nine eateries in the areaGreater Bangor’s growing food truck scene expands to nine eateries in the area
  5. Massachusetts heroin trade crackdown leads to 30 arrests

Top Stories

Similar Articles